Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $26,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 39,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $148.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.02. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.34 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

