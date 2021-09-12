Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,606,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB opened at $222.74 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $229.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.