Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.35% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $52,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,148,000 after purchasing an additional 694,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,326,000 after purchasing an additional 378,885 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,561,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 201,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,806,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,132,000 after purchasing an additional 171,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $54.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

