Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $186.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.88. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.