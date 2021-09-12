Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,048,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,074,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,709,000 after acquiring an additional 121,764 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,709,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,490,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,171,000 after acquiring an additional 55,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX opened at $148.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.54 and a 200-day moving average of $139.31. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $97.78 and a 52 week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

