VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Stake Lifted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $254,000.

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

