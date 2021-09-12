VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,631 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 147.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 92,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,749,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1,570.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 191,345 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.