Valueworks LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Valueworks LLC decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands makes up 2.4% of Valueworks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 51.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. UBS Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

NWL opened at $24.89 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

