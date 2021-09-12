Valueworks LLC Reduces Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Valueworks LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,364 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 4.8% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $11,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $571,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $88.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $92.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

