Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,543,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Hershey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,808,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,520,000 after buying an additional 72,560 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The Hershey by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after buying an additional 590,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HSY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,026. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

