Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Purchases 26,062 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 26.5% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $447.54. 3,023,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,271,996. The company’s fifty day moving average is $443.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.