Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,921,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,306,869. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

