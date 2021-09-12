Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Has $3.21 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,957,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,845. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

