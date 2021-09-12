Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Has $1.41 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.8% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,214 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,853,000 after acquiring an additional 678,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,060 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,561,000 after acquiring an additional 460,046 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. 2,296,739 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.73.

