Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $63.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.07.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

