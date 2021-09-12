US Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

US Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 273,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,082,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,063. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average is $84.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

