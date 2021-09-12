US Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

US Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.4% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 67,769 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,590. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

