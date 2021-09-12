US Financial Advisors LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

US Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 49.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $75,285,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $56,039,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,959,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,183. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.