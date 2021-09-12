US Financial Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

US Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.07. 11,005,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,000,074. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $185.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average of $103.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

