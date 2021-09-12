US Bancorp DE Sells 59 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after purchasing an additional 629,424 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $104,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,476 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,767,000 after purchasing an additional 235,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $52,995,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $300.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.46 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 111.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.02.

MTN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.