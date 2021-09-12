US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GH opened at $129.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.76. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.28 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

