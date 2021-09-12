US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,350 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.79.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average of $76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.30 and a twelve month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

