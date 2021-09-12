US Bancorp DE Has $902,000 Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in WESCO International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 158.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WCC opened at $112.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $121.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCC. Loop Capital began coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

