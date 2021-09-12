US Bancorp DE Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Barclays were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Barclays by 4,733.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Barclays by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Barclays by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,934,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 254,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

BCS opened at $10.07 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale raised Barclays to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services.

