US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $135,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAL opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

