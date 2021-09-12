UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Up 10.4%

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.77. 104,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,261,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIGR. TheStreet cut shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth approximately $93,512,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 5,487.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 670.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,234 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter worth approximately $23,185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,716 shares during the period. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

