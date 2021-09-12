Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Universal Insurance worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVE opened at $13.45 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $17.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $420.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $835,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

