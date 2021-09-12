Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will announce $3.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.13 billion and the lowest is $3.12 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $12.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $12.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Cowen began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.15.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after buying an additional 770,198 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,438,000 after acquiring an additional 567,789 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 85.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,618,000 after acquiring an additional 534,988 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 240.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 697,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 492,524 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $64,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.43. 517,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

