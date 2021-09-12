Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

NYSE:UTL opened at $48.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. Unitil has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Unitil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Unitil by 4.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Unitil by 22.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,165,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,232,000 after purchasing an additional 216,597 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

