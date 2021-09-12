United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Gap Down to $23.06

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.06, but opened at $22.50. United Fire Group shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UFCS. Sidoti raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $568.15 million, a PE ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $244.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. On average, research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Fire Group by 62.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in United Fire Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

