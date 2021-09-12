United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in United Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL opened at $44.34 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($9.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

