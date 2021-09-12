UniLend (UFT) Price Tops $1.21 on Major Exchanges

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. UniLend has a market capitalization of $37.72 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00062946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.10 or 0.00165364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014618 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044678 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UFT is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

