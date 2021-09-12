Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) vs. EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Head to Head Survey

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ulta Beauty and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty 9.50% 40.49% 15.34% EVgo N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ulta Beauty and EVgo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty $6.15 billion 3.31 $175.84 million $4.66 80.43 EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ulta Beauty and EVgo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty 0 8 15 0 2.65 EVgo 0 2 2 0 2.50

Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus target price of $407.71, suggesting a potential upside of 8.78%. EVgo has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.77%. Given EVgo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than Ulta Beauty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats EVgo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc. engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

