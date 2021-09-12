UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Naturgy Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.3377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.62%.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

