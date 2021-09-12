UBS Group Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €34.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.95 ($36.41).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €35.49 ($41.75) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.34. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion and a PE ratio of -42.10. Uniper has a 52-week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 52-week high of €35.31 ($41.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

