UBS Group Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €9.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENEL. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Enel in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Enel in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enel presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.53 ($11.21).

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

