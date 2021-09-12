UBIX.Network Market Cap Achieves $23.94 Million (UBX)

UBIX.Network (CURRENCY:UBX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One UBIX.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UBIX.Network has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. UBIX.Network has a market cap of $23.94 million and approximately $826,521.00 worth of UBIX.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00077194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00129329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.00181437 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,510.33 or 1.00367796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.87 or 0.07299544 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.75 or 0.00943346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003025 BTC.

UBIX.Network Coin Profile

UBIX.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,558,153,243 coins. UBIX.Network’s official Twitter account is @UBIX_Network . UBIX.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ubix_network . UBIX.Network’s official website is ubix.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UBIX.Network is an open ecosystem designed to integrate decentralized applications into a cohesive whole. To solve the integration problem, the following solutions were used: 1. The original decentralized protocol UBIX ((DAG), consisting of blockchains of various types) has been developed and is used to exchange sensitive data (master data) between applications. 2. The Ubikiri super application interface built on microservices is used to exchange data between applications through the internal API. 3. A legal solution that allows users to legally determine the legal relationship arising between users and node holders. The legal framework is based on the original UBIX license designed for decentralized applications. For the development of applications, the UBIX launchpad platform is used, which is integrated into the UBIKIRI interface. A special approach called fair-ICO (fICO) is used to finance internal projects. The first internal fICO project was the internal UBIX.Exchange. For the exchange of values ​​within the platform, the native UBX cryptocurrency has been released. To regulate the money supply, monetary approaches are used with the use of public reserve and emission funds. In addition to UBX, tokens issued by various projects are used. For economic integration with external ecosystems (primarily with Ethereum), Crypto depository receipts are widely used both for UBX and for tokens issued on the platform. Prior to their token swap – UBIX was named Silent Notary (SNTR). “

