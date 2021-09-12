TwoKeyEconomy Market Cap Tops $985,717.16 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can now be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market capitalization of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TwoKeyEconomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00063298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.00161663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044396 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Coin Profile

TwoKeyEconomy is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TwoKeyEconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TwoKeyEconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.