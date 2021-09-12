Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $6.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 15.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.38. 1,850,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,037,563. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

