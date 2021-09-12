TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Insider Sells $1,821,161.80 in Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) insider Cheng Lu sold 43,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,821,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cheng Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,795,828.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $40.18 on Friday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.78.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Research analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $461,118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $2,864,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $577,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $7,437,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $143,615,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

