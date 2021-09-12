Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $346,240.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $346,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $345,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $455,320.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $420,280.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $392,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $89.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.86 and a beta of 1.89. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.15 and a 12 month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

