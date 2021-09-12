Truegame (TGAME) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Truegame coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Truegame has a total market cap of $56,782.04 and approximately $40.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00063346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00163394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044619 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

