TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.98. TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF shares last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 7,045 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 425,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period.

