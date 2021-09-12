Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Up 7.2% This Week

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.49 or 0.00007702 BTC on exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $71,100.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00069721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00129056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00180920 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,329.05 or 1.00089233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.94 or 0.07178264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.86 or 0.00918238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

