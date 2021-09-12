Travel + Leisure Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 5,642 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,564% compared to the average volume of 339 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of TNL opened at $55.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.02.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.