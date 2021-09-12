TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Truist upped their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

