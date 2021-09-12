Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,563 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Transocean were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 979.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of RIG stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.74.

In other news, Director Perestroika acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.