Transat A.T.’s (TRZ) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their sell rating on shares of Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of C$3.75.

Shares of TSE TRZ opened at C$4.74 on Thursday. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$3.56 and a 1 year high of C$7.90. The stock has a market cap of C$16.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.77) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.85 million. Research analysts expect that Transat A.T. will post -4.2700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

