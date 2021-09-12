Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

TRZBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

OTCMKTS:TRZBF opened at $3.80 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.

Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.