TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives C$15.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

TA stock opened at C$12.69 on Thursday. TransAlta has a one year low of C$7.67 and a one year high of C$13.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -10.02.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

